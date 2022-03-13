Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.38.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Aflac stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,568 shares of company stock worth $5,688,272. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $271,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

