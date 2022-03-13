AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Head-To-Head Comparison

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of CannaPharmaRX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AgeX Therapeutics and CannaPharmaRX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and CannaPharmaRX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics $1.87 million 14.05 -$10.86 million ($0.25) -2.77 CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -$19.89 million ($0.37) -0.04

AgeX Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than CannaPharmaRX. AgeX Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannaPharmaRX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and CannaPharmaRX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics -1,441.00% N/A -294.27% CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -149.46%

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics beats CannaPharmaRX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CannaPharmaRx, Inc. engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

