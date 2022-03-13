Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

NYSE A opened at $130.31 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $455,752,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.