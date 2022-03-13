Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will post $294.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.90 million and the lowest is $292.85 million. Agiliti posted sales of $235.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agiliti.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

AGTI opened at $17.62 on Friday. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $759,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,577 shares of company stock worth $4,190,685.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,909,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.