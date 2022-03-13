Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 653.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of AGIO opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

