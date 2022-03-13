Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 435.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,040,000 after acquiring an additional 462,968 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 300.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 76,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.96.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,266,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 72.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

