Akroma Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $74.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. Akroma has a market cap of $37,416.32 and $74.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akroma has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.76 or 0.06618883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00067187 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

