Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) to post $225.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.03 million and the lowest is $223.11 million. Albany International posted sales of $222.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $951.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $942.15 million to $960.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIN. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Albany International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Albany International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Albany International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Albany International by 16.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35. Albany International has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

