Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Lowered by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up about 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.76. 769,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 172.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $141.94 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

