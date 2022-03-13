Alchemy Pay Trading 10.7% Lower This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $163.78 million and approximately $12.30 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00402477 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00075574 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00097290 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004777 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,490,173 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

