Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.71. 39,271,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,675,516. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

