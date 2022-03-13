Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.14 Million

Analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) will announce $82.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.62 million and the highest is $93.62 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $340.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.09 million to $344.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $392.60 million, with estimates ranging from $376.75 million to $404.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 million.

ALYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alithya Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the third quarter worth about $274,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALYA opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.44 million, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

