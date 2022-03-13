ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 385,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 854,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ALJ Regional by 37.8% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 58,806 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ALJ Regional in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALJ Regional in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ALJ Regional in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP raised its stake in ALJ Regional by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 1,165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ALJ Regional stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. ALJ Regional has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.60.
About ALJ Regional (Get Rating)
ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.
