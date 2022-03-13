Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) will post $62.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.40 million and the highest is $63.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year sales of $361.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $359.98 million to $363.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $460.01 million, with estimates ranging from $453.22 million to $467.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIRD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $5.37 on Friday. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

