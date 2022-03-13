Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $25.77 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

