ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 286.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 18.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,176,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 259,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,918. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.56. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.