Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 349.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,161 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 71.4% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,970,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $8,477,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,461.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 319,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

