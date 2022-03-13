AllSafe Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $76,178.86 and approximately $29.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00021676 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.