Alpha Finance Lab Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $119.37 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00037228 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001842 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 107.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

