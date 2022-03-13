Alphr finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35,232.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $54,198.39 and approximately $35,232.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00045491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.83 or 0.06661596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,315.77 or 0.98938269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00041177 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

