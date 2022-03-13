Alphr finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48,831.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $52,456.50 and approximately $48,831.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.82 or 0.06566451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,566.52 or 1.00064568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00041777 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

Alphr finance Coin Trading

