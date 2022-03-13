ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.36% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBIO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBIO stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46.

