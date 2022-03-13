Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ATUS opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

