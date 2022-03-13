Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $150,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $2.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $1.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.22 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altimmune.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $6.96 on Friday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $276.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,082.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 454,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altimmune by 900.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 697,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Altimmune by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 741,137 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

