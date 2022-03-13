Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,371 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.48. 9,433,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,564,817. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $53.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

