AMATEN Price Up 57.7% This Week (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $431,293.26 and $138.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded 57.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AMATEN

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

