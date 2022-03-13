Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Ameresco makes up about 1.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.88% of Ameresco worth $36,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,814,930 in the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRC traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $75.41. 316,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

