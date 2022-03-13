American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,609 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 591,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 732,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after buying an additional 258,328 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 95,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $3,675,885.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 272,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

