American International Group Inc. Buys 11,001 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

OCDX opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -66.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

