American International Group Inc. Buys 1,179 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Middlesex Water worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 85.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 97,651 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 378.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX opened at $99.39 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.12.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.04%.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock worth $472,287 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

