American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.