American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,478 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,854,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 158,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 51.2% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 411,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 139,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $34.94 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

