American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,713 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $2,796,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $78,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,052. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKFN. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.