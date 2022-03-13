American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,782 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $257,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

