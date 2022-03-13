American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.29 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.780 EPS.

NASDAQ:AOUT traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 513,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,855. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AOUT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. CL King lowered their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

