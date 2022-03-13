American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Reduced by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,045 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 3.2% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of American Tower by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after buying an additional 393,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,430,000 after buying an additional 332,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.27.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.44. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $212.28 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

