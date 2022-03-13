AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $119.75 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.