AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 25,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AMETEK by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,104. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.75 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

