Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of Amkor Technology worth $34,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 20.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 54.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $20.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

