AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Holdings Lowered by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP reduced its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.