Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on AMPL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and sold 46,912 shares worth $2,238,514. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,411,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Amplitude by 543.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Amplitude by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,041,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,071,000 after buying an additional 1,317,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $63,392,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amplitude stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

