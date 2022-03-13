Analysts Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.52 Billion

Brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) to announce $38.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.86 billion to $39.29 billion. AT&T reported sales of $43.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $153.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.87 billion to $159.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $155.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.68 billion to $165.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AT&T.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AT&T (Get Rating)
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.