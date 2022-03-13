Analysts Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) to announce sales of $103.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.25 million and the lowest is $102.96 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $94.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $440.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $440.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $473.09 million, with estimates ranging from $459.40 million to $483.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

AVID has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Avid Technology stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Avid Technology has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.