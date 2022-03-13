Analysts Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Avient reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $48.92 on Friday. Avient has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $199,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avient by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,349,000 after buying an additional 352,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after buying an additional 256,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avient by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

