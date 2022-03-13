Analysts Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.92. BankUnited posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1,336.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 218,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2,571.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 211,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

