Analysts Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.01. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BZH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 269,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 15.69. The stock has a market cap of $509.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 49,656 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 25,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,462,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

