Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.26). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCRX. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after buying an additional 5,043,299 shares during the last quarter. RP Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $20,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,686,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 1,451,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,904,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

