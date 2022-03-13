Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) will report sales of $171.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.60 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $151.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $727.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $737.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $799.17 million, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $819.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CATY stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.26. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

