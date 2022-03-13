Analysts Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Post $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CCRN. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 48,310 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 207,733 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $726.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.