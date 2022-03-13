Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. 427,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,905. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $565.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,974,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after buying an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after buying an additional 381,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 577,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

